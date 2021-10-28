The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ted Cruz Yells His Support For Nazi Salutes At School Board Meetings

As part of the manufactured right-wing outrage that the Department of Justice should be concerned about threats and violence targeting school board officials, Cruz gave a big green light for more. “My God! A parent did a Nazi salute at a school board because he thought that the policies were oppressive!” Cruz shouted indignantly during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Then he demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland say whether or not a Nazi salute is protected by the First Amendment. Garland acknowledged that it is protected by the First Amendment. But that doesn’t mean it’s appropriate at a school board meeting. But Cruz has a bigger agenda than trying to normalize anti-Semitic behavior at a time when it’s on the rise, although that’s awful enough. It's part of the GOP attack on democracy, from public schools to presidential elections that they’re trying to sneak past us by presenting democratic institutions as tyrannical. And oh, yeah, they think it will help them win or steal elections, too. Fortunately, Twitter had some good pushback: Nazis defend other Nazis.... https://t.co/ol74D88MDR

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/ted-cruz-yells-his-support-nazi-salutes

