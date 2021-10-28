The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden Meets With House Dems, Asks Support For New Bill Framework

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Joe Biden is basically asking House Dems to trust him that they won't get screwed if they vote for the infrastructure before the reconciliation bill is passed. More details will follow later this morning. Via NBC News: WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic holdouts on a $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill, according to senior administration officials. The apparent deal represents the culmination of months of sometimes tense negotiations between moderate and progressive lawmakers. The package contains a wide-ranging set of programs that, if enacted, will profoundly impact the lives of families with children, low-income Americans and the renewable energy economy. The apparent deal represents the culmination of months of sometimes tense negotiations between moderate and progressive lawmakers. Here's what's still in the package:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/trust-me-biden-urges-house-dems-support

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version