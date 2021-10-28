Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses Big On Trump Social Network Buy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) could be out thousands of dollars after she purchased SPAC stock linked to former President Donald Trump's future social media platform. According to CNBC, Greene filed a public disclosure revealing the $50,000 stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), which has said that it will merge with Trump's social media company. DWAC saw its shares skyrocket over 800% after announcing the deal with Trump. But CNBC determined that it's "almost certain" that Greene has lost money on the investment. "On Friday, DWAC opened at $118.80 a share and dipped as low as $67.96 a share," the network pointed out. "It's now trading around $63 a share. That means, at best, Greene has lost about 7% on her investment." In a statement, Greene did not address the losses. “This transaction was reported in compliance with House rules and provides all required details about the transaction," her office said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/marjorie-taylor-greene-buys-trump-social