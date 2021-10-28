Howard Dean Takes Down Ted Cruz's 'Comfort For Nazis'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5As my colleague Ellen pointed out earlier, Ted Cruz used a Senate Hearing to remind Nazis they have constitutional rights. Because making Nazis feel good is part of Ted Cruz's performative gotcha Senate skillz. All of the Republicans at the Merrick Garland were simply performing to create "the perfect Hannity clip": [email protected] @socalmom and I were saying this yesterday on our podcast. Take the cameras out until they learn. Republicans have degraded congressional hearings into opportunities to craft the perfect Hannity clip - by Aaron Rupar - Public Notice https://t.co/BvcfGffLYs — Karoli (@Karoli) October 28, 2021 And Ted Cruz was desperate to do so, of course. Howard Dean has had it with Cruz and notes that many many voters have had it, as well. Dean didn't sugarcoat it: "Cruz is part of the problem. He incites hatred, fury. His voting record is appalling and he doesn't belong in the Senate."
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/howard-dean-takes-down-ted-cruzs-comfort