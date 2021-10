Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 17:53 Hits: 1

John Eastman is sure having trouble keeping his story straight.

A week ago, the ex-Trump legal adviser, whose legal memo laid out a path for Mike Pence to thwart the 2020 Electoral College certification, went to great lengths to downplay and minimize his memo.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/JmGLdopG4S8/eastman-spins-wild-tales-of-jan-6-as-a-trap-sprung-by-media-and-fbi