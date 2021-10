Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 09:23 Hits: 1

As a leader in international climate diplomacy, the EU still lacks an ecological foreign policy. The union will need to make some far-reaching changes to its geopolitical strategies if it is to place ecological imperatives above other interests.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/85648?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss