Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 20:37 Hits: 3

Brazil's Senate accused President Jair Bolsonaro of crimes against humanity for his handling of the pandemic. It has asked state prosecutors to indict him, though that is unlikely to happen.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049797081/brazil-senate-recommends-bolsonaro-be-charged-with-crimes-against-humanity