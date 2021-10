Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 15:43 Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he is “hopeful” that Democrats and the White House can reach a deal on a spending framework by the end of the day, though he acknowledged that sticking points remain.“An agreement is within arm’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/578702-schumer-hopeful-spending-framework-can-be-reached-wednesday