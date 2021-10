Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 18:23 Hits: 12

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) met with White House officials for roughly two hours Wednesday, as Democrats race to try to lock down a deal on their social spending package.Cutting a deal with the two key moderates would...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/578746-white-house-tries-to-lock-down-deal-with-manchin-sinema