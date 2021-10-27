Mazie Hirono Shuts Down Tom Cotton's Lie-Filled Screech Fest

Articles

World Politics
Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Herr Tom Cotton of Arkanstadt performed a lie-filled screech-fest at Attorney General Merrick Garland, but neither Garland nor Sen. Mazie Hirono refused to let it go by without comment. Thoroughly unsurprising, most of the GOP senators used their time to act outraged about Garland's memo about threats of violence against school board members and teachers, wherein he (in a single page) simply promises to investigates threats and acts of violence against public servants, which is his job, while explicitly stating "spirited debate" is of course, protected Constitutional speech. Cue Republican performative freak-out about protecting teachers from violent parents who don't want their children to learn how their ancestors kept slaves or voted to maintain segregated water fountains. Clearly ready for his close-up, Cotton worked himself up into a lather by asking absurd questions, like what kinds of letters Garland issued in the summer of 2020, during the George Floyd protests. Garland had to remind him that he wasn't AG back then, nor was Joe Biden president, and Garland's expression clearly read, "What the f*ck does that have to do with threats against teachers?"

