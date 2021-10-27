Charlie Kirk Asked When They Can Start Killing People Over Election Lies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 19:40 Hits: 9

During a TPUSA event at Boise State, an audience member asked Charlie Kirk when they can take out their guns and start killing people. This is what the BIG Lie told by Trump and his suck ups have been fermenting in this country since November 4th, 2020.. Audience member, "But I want to ask you something a little bit out of the ordinary, so prepare yourself. At this point, we're living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns? No, and I'm not — that's not a joke. I'm not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where's the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?" This is what many MAGA cultists believe and long for because Dear Leader got routed in the election. Instead of condemning the act of murdering fellow Americans, Kirk told this agitated person not to play into the left's hands. "Because you're playing into all their plans and they're trying to make you do this," Kirk said. Kirk went on and on blaming the left for this man's anger, "They're trying to animate you. They're trying to get you to do something that then justifies what they actually want to do." Kirk also claimed we are living in a fascist country which again stokes flames and violence. It's also projection on the part of the young fascist Kirk.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/audience-asks-charlie-kirk-when-they-can