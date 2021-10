Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 15:10 Hits: 2

Texas is the latest state to prohibit transgender youth from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

(Image credit: Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049634164/texas-new-law-restricts-transgender-athletes-participation-on-school-sports-team