Madison Cawthorn Pushes The 'Fauci Is Killing Puppies' Lie

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Rep. Madison Cawthorn typifies the mind of the modern Republican: corrupted and diseased with conspiracy theories and lies, and melded with a sociopathic conscience. During the outbreak of COVID under Trump, Dr. Fauci became a symbol of hope to the nation as he led the COVID task force. But as soon as his approval ratings skyrocketed past Trump, he was kicked to the curb. As the months wore on, Fox News hosts began blaming him for all the problems caused by the pandemic just to shift the focus away from that incompetent fool that occupied the White House in 2020. Fast forward to October 26, 2021, and Madison Cawthorn actually said these words on the House floor. Madison Cawthorn, having a normal one pic.twitter.com/8YONJG6f8n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2021 Cawthorn, "Today I am calling for the creation of a formal commission to investigate the true origin of Covid-19, the role Fauci played in its creation, the false statements he made to members of Congress under oath, and why the hell Americans are funding the torture of puppies in Africa. Americans deserve the truth, and this demon doctor must never be allowed to escape justice." Say, what?

