Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 09:00 Hits: 14

Democrats say the tax on billionaire assets would help pay for President Biden's social spending bill.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049505682/senate-democrats-unveil-a-plan-for-a-new-tax-on-billionaires