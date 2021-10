Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 20:16 Hits: 9

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with ACLU attorney Somil Trivedi and Slate reporter Mark Joseph Stern on a lawsuit against South Carolina's redistricting process and when new voting maps will be put in place.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1049381359/why-hasnt-south-carolina-redrawn-voter-maps