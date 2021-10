Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 20:32 Hits: 10

Officials of YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok spoke before a Senate subcommittee looking at the platforms' impact on kids and teens.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1049381380/youtube-snapchat-and-tiktok-officials-testify-to-senators-on-kids-online-safety