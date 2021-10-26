Ex-Kansas Senate Leader Pleads No Contest To DUI, Gets 48hr Timeout

Articles

Suellentrop was caught, blazing down the highway on the wrong side of the road at a cool 90 mph, almost hitting numerous cars including a school bus. Police had to chase him all the way to downtown Topeka before pulling him over. Calling a cop "donut boy," he then refused a breathalyzer, but blood was later drawn from him hours later, where his blood alcohol was determined to be twice the legal limit. For all this, Sullentrop got a small fine and will serve two days in jail. By pleading it down to a misdemeanor instead of a felony, Suellentrop will not have to leave office. It's good to be a white man in America. Source: Kansas City Star Kansas Sen. Gene Suellentrop will spend two days in jail for a wild wrong-way drunken ride down Interstate 70 in Topeka this spring after pleading no contest Monday to driving under the influence and reckless driving. In exchange for pleading no contest on the misdemeanor charges, prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude law enforcement officers that stemmed from his March 16 chase with police that ultimately ended near downtown Topeka. The Wichita Republican, who is said to have called an officer “donut boy” following his arrest, would have been forced to leave office if found guilty of a felony. By pleading no contest to the misdemeanor charges, Suellentrop neither admitted nor disputed the charges against him.

