Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 09:07 Hits: 0

NPR's Rachel Martin talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar about a Senate hearing Tuesday with representatives from Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube about safeguarding young users on their platforms.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1049222024/sen-klobuchar-will-attend-hearing-on-protecting-kids-online