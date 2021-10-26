The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sean Spicer Rips Jen Psaki: She Doesn't 'Deserve' Compliments

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer lashed out at current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki after she was complimented by a Fox News host. During a Fox News broadcast on Friday, host Chris Wallace called Psaki "one of the best press secretaries ever." Spicer pushed back during a Monday appearance on Newsmax. "I've always been partial to Ari Fleischer," Spicer said, referring to former President George W. Bush's press secretary. "Ari guided us through 9/11 with the calm, professional reassurance that was really needed." "I'm not really sure what Jen has done to deserve this," he added, "other than not take serious, tough questions. It's interesting from a guy who purports himself to be a tough reporter to sort of hold that up as an example isn't really what I would have expected." During his time as press secretary, Spicer was often mocked and ridiculed for routinely lying from the White House podium.

