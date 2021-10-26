Why Did Joe Biden Delay Release Of JFK Assassination Records?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 11:40 Hits: 6

Yet another delay in the release of certain documents related to the JFK assassination! And if they wanted us not to remain suspicious that there was a conspiracy in the death of President Kennedy, well, this statement does the opposite. Here's CNN's New Day to calm us down: "In a memo Friday, this is what the White House wrote: 'Temporary, continued postponement is necessary to protect against identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure,' John Berman said. He brought on national security attorney Mark Zaid, who has handled cases surrounding the JFK assassination. "This is something you are steeped in and have worked in for years. That statement, which case out late Friday from the White House, which always sets off people's radar there, to say that national security is at stake by the release of the JFK assassination documents? What's going on here?" Berman said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/why-did-joe-biden-delay-release-jfk