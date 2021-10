Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021

The U.S. has pledged to deliver 1.1 billion doses of COVID vaccines to countries in need. Billions more are needed. NPR interviewed the State Department's global vaccine coordinator to learn more.

(Image credit: Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images)

