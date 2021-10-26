Young Girls Think Politics Is A Man’s World

Articles

Mirya Holman, Tulane University; Angela L. Bos, The College of Wooster; J Celeste Lay, Tulane University; Jill S. Greenlee, Brandeis University, and Zoe M. Oxley, Union College In the United States, women express less interest in politics and run for political office at lower rates than men. These gaps threaten democracy because they distort representation: Women make up 26.7% of members of Congress and 31% of state legislators, despite making up 50.8% of the population.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/young-girls-art-portrays-politicians-men