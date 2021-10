Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

President Biden has said he's open to compromise on his plans to expand the social safety, but some advocates are concerned that access to benefits may be too limited.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/23/1048039520/bidens-equity-agenda-hangs-in-balance-in-the-congress-spending-negotiations