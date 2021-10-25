Blue America Endorsement Alert: Jessica Cisneros For #TX28

Articles

Published on Monday, 25 October 2021

Texas Blue Dog Henry Cuellar was a part of the nine conservative Democrats who worked with No Labels to oppose the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act-- despite the fact that their constituents overwhelmingly support the budget plan and are less likely to vote for those standing in opposition to it. Blue America's members know all about what No Labels is about, so of course he did, even though the Biden plan was designed in such a way that it will help approximately 91% of Texas children through the Child Tax Credit while raising taxes on less than 3.8% of households in TX-28. Last cycle, Blue America endorsed Jessica Cisneros in the hope that she would replace reactionary obstructionist Henry Cuellar. She came incredibly close for a first time candidate. We are proud to endorse her again-- and feel that this time, she will be on her way to Congress after voters, who now know her, have had their say a year from now.

