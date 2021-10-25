FL Surgeon General Refused To Wear Mask For Cancer Patient

Articles

Monday, 25 October 2021

Imagine this. Florida’s top public health official, a man hired specifically to validate Ron DeathSantis's crazy anti-vax and anti-max policies, refused to wear a mask in a state Senator’s office -- someone who begins radiation therapy next week for cancer. What a self-centered jerk -- especially considering he was asking for her confirmation vote. Via Floridapolitics.com: Sen. Tina Polsky, who was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August, asked state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and his two legislative aides to leave her office after Ladapo refused to comply with her request to put on a mask. “I told him I had a serious medical condition,” said Polsky, who will begin radiation therapy treatment for cancer next week. [...] Polsky said he offered to go outside when she asked him to put the mask on, but she declined. “I don’t want to go outside,” Polsky said she told Ladapo after he made the offer. “I want you to sit in my office and talk to you.” She asked if there was a reason he couldn’t wear a mask. “He just smiles and doesn’t answer. He’s very smug,” Polsky recalled. “And I told him several times, `I have this very serious medical condition.’ And he said, ‘That’s OK,’ like it basically has nothing to do with what we are talking about.”

