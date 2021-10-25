Student Makes A Fool Of Madison Cawthorn, It Ain't Hard

Articles

An activist named Jack Cocchiarella embarrassed Rep. Madison Cawthorn by calling him out on his election fraud lies during a North Carolina Town Hall. I asked Madison Cawthorn why he won’t stop attacking our democracy.He was upset. Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/RgIc1pcf2A — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) October 25, 2021 After Cocchiarella explained how Biden won easily, he asked, "So when will you stop lying to your constituents, admit that Donald Trump lost, and end this senseless attack on our democracy?” A bunch of audience members clapped. Cawthorn immediately started lying. "I wholeheartedly disagree with you.," he said. "I believe the election was stolen." "On the facts you disagree with me?" And if Madison clicks his heels three times he'll be in Kansas. Cawthorn claimed it was an unconstitutional election because access to voting came much easier during the pandemic. Imagine that, a Republican suggesting voter suppression is in the Constitution.

