Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 21:09 Hits: 14

Sen. Angus King (I-VT), who caucuses with Democrats and is a member of the Senate Rules Committee, on Sunday said that although he’s reluctant to nix the filibuster altogether, he is open to a “talking filibuster” or “alternative” as Democrats revive the debate over the Senate rule in the aftermath of Republicans filibustering the Freedom to Vote Act.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/6oRLgKXTUMc/angus-king-proposes-talking-filibuster-or-alternative-as-dems-revive-debate