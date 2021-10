Articles

The Biden administration hopes to help fund its agenda by cracking down on tax evasion, but its plan to require more bank information is drawing strong opposition from GOP lawmakers and banks.

(Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

