Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 15:55 Hits: 13

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday signaled openness to reforming the filibuster to protect voting rights after President Biden suggested he might be open to eliminating the procedure entirely.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/hDyZxAqRtbw/pelosi-signals-openness-to-filibuster-carveout-for-voting-rights