Timothy Snyder: ‘A Failed Coup Is A Trial Run For A Successful Coup’

Category: World Politics Hits: 14

In a chilling discussion with Ari Melber on Friday, Snyder said that Republicans today remind him of what Russians cynically call “the administrative resource.” It means that the GOP is providing “resources” to determine elections’ outcomes. The Big Lie is one component of the effort, Snyder said. SNYDER: What we're looking at is people who believe in, or pretend to believe in this big lie actually carrying out our elections. And the problem with this, or one of them, is that since these people have already claimed that the other side cheated, that basically legitimates their cheat. In other words, if you talk about the big lie now, you're basically promising to cheat the next time around. and that's very concerning. Then there’s the coordinated effort to use the “administrative resource.” Melber asked how worried Snyder is that we “could face a situation” where officials “could actually swing an election.” In short, we should all be very worried.

