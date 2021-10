Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 02:19 Hits: 4

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Saturday that the expansion of Medicare to include dental, hearing and vision coverage is staying in the human infrastructure bill despite doubts from President Biden.Biden said Thursday...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/578172-sanders-on-medicare-expansion-in-spending-package-its-not-coming-out