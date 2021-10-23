Swalwell Shows The Danger Of Tucker Carlson's Rhetoric

Articles

Is Tucker Carlson trying to get people killed? Threats to Rep. Eric Swalwell, one of many Tucky targets, suggest that’s exactly the plan. On Thursday Swalwell got a threatening phone message specifically mentioning that it was in response to comments from Tucker Carlson: “They just showed you on Fox News, on Tucker Carlson” defending the officer who shot insurrectionist-turned-rightwing-martyr Ashli Babbitt, the male caller said. After referring to Swalwell as an “Obama n*****, ass-licking pig” and “you little fa***t b*tch,” he said this: CALLER: You are the enemies of the United States people, mother f***er. You atheists, communists, fa****ts are the threat to our democracy, our constitution and our way of life. And I hope these foreign invaders that you’re lettin’ in this country, I hope they chop you and your family up and feed ‘em to their dogs, you pig, you f***ing bitch. Listen to this. It’s the Tucker Carlson effect. Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing. pic.twitter.com/PsSLYbctXa — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 22, 2021 On Friday, Swalwell discussed with Nicolle Wallace how he receives “hundreds of threats” but that this one stood out because the caller revealed the connection to Carlson’s rhetoric.

