Giuliani Pal Parnas Convicted Of Funneling Russian Money To US Campaigns

Category: World Politics Hits: 14

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s cohorts in the effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, was convicted Friday on six counts of campaign finance charges that could add up to 45 years in prison. CNN explains: A jury of eight men and four women found Parnas guilty of scheming with co-conspirators to use a Russian backer's money to fund political contributions they hoped to trade for political favor for their budding joint cannabis venture. The Ukrainian businessman was also convicted for using money from Igor Fruman - who previously pleaded guilty -- and a fake company to funnel hundreds of thousands in political contributions to GOP and pro-Donald Trump committees and then lying about it to the Federal Election Commission.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/giuliani-pal-parnas-convicted-funneling

