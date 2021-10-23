Insurrectionists’ Extremism Deepens In ‘Patriot Wing’ Of D.C. Jail

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 16:08 Hits: 15

Incarcerating right-wing extremists with other criminals is always a fraught proposition, since they are free to proselytize their beliefs, and prisons have proven over the years to be congenial environments for spreading political radicalization. But when you imprison a large collection of extremists with similar beliefs together, the situation becomes even more dicey, as their ideologies and shared conspiracy theories blossom into even more radical forms and harden into confirmed far-right identities. “I do think the fact that the J6 defendants who are currently being held pre-trial... having them all together where they can seemingly communicate by newsletter, is likely to foster continued feelings of anti-government mentality among those individuals who are being prosecuted,” Jonathan Lewis, a research fellow at the George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, told Owens. The 40 or so insurrectionists, according to their own writings, are being held together in a separate “Patriot Wing” of the jail, apart from other prisoners. Calling themselves the “1/6ers,” most of their communications with each other revolve around assuring each other of their martyrdom and righteousness.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/patriot-wing-insurrectionists-dc-jail