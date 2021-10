Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 10:05 Hits: 0

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California discusses why he thinks American democracy is in trouble, an issue he explores in his new book, “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could.”

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/adam-schiff-says-theres-no-magic-button-to-push-to-protect-democracy/