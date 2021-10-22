Biden Doesn’t Spare Manchin, Sinema In Reconciliation Remarks

Articles

During a Thursday night CNN town hall, President Joe Biden was fairly candid about the pieces of his Build Back Better plan that have crashed up against Democratic opposition — namely, opposition from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). Biden was not coy about pointing fingers as he explained how Manchin doomed parts of his climate push, or how Sinema is blocking tax hikes on the rich and corporations.

Meanwhile, the Senate is gone for the weekend. The House is hot on its heels, finishing up some morning votes. Congressional leadership and the White House continue to finesse the package, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) telling reporters this morning that “more than 90 percent of everything is agreed to.”

