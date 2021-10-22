Man Who Claimed Voter Fraud Now Charged With Forging Dead Wife's Signature On Her Ballot

Articles

Kirk Hartle was "shocked" when he found out that his deceased wife had voted in the 2020 election, the fraud detected fairly quickly as part of the election certification. Hartle called it "sickening" and that he was in "disbelief" as to how it could have happened. He claimed that her ballot had been stolen. Well, after a lengthy investigation of almost a year, it was determined that Hartle himself forged the signature and he's now facing charges. Oh, and why of course Kirk Hartle and his deceased wife Rosemarie are, or in her case were, registered republicans. Go figure. Source: KLAS LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen, prosecutors said. The I-Team was first to report that man is now facing charges. Donald “Kirk” Hartle, 55, faces two charges relating to the 2020 election, records showed. The charges come after an investigation from the Secretary of State’s Office, which investigates any voter fraud allegations in connection with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

