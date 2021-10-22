Aw, Moscow Mitch Eager To Forget 2020? Good Luck Mitch

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 10:08 Hits: 8

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a mulligan on his failure to convict Donald Trump earlier this year during his second impeachment trial. McConnell's fumble is undoubtedly responsible for breathing new life into Trump, who has now overwhelmed the party McConnell fancifully imagined was under his command. On Tuesday, McConnell was asked by CNN's Manu Raju if he is "concerned at all" about the Republican Party embracing Trump, who McConnell once said was morally responsible for the Jan. 6 attack. McConnell's dodgy answer boiled down to "yes" as he painted a picture of the GOP midterm message that could have been absent Trump. "I do think we need to be thinking about the future and not the past," McConnell responded, obviously lamenting Trump's obsession with his 2020 election loss. "I think the American people are focusing on this administration, what it's doing to the country, and it's my hope the '22 election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a rehash of suggestions about what may have happened in 2020."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/moscow-mitch-2022-regret