Joe Biden Says 'There, There, It'll Be Fine!' To Democrats

Published on Friday, 22 October 2021

CNN ran some of the highlights from President Joe Biden's Baltimore town hall last night with Anderson Cooper. This format is where Uncle Joe usually shines, and last night was no exception. Skittish voters needed reassurance that this deal will get done -- and they got it. "After 100 hours of negotiations, he predicted there will be a deal, although four or five issues remain unresolved. And he specified exactly what the holdups are with senators Sinema and Manchin, where he is willing to compromise, and where he is not," John Berman said. "Another big takeaway was President Biden's evolving position on the filibuster. He said he is open to altering it to address voting rights and other things, he said, but he also is concerned he'll lose votes on his domestic agenda if he pushes the filibuster issue right now. Jeremy Diamond is live at the White House with all the highlights from the big night in Baltimore. We did get a look at the inside workings of these negotiations, Jeremy. "We certainly did. President Biden is open to fundamentally altering the filibuster to get a negotiation done but first getting the reconciliation bill," Diamond said. "The president pulling back the curtain on the closed-door negotiations, making clear what is and isn't going to be in the bill and the two senators are driving many of the cuts."

