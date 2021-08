Articles

Published on Monday, 23 August 2021

The Department of Education is preparing its Office of Civil Rights to investigate in instances where bans on mask mandates create an unsafe environment for students.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

