Pompeo Blames Biden For Taliban Surrender He Negotiated

Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo ran back to Fox "news" to once again blame Biden for the Taliban surrender he and Trump negotiated. As William Saletan at Slate explained last week, Pompeo "laid the groundwork for the Taliban takeover. Now he’s blaming Biden." Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s former secretary of state, blames President Joe Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan. “We’re letting the Taliban run free and wild,” he complained a few days ago on Fox News. Pompeo, who is laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential campaign, argued that the insurgents were taking over the country “because we have an administration that has refused to adopt a deterrence model, the one that President Trump and I had.” He claimed that he and Trump had kept Afghanistan “stable,” that they had “never trusted the Taliban,” and that thanks to their steely resolve, “the Taliban didn’t advance on capitals” in Afghan provinces.

