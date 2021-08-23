MSNBC Host Scorches Fox News For Pushing Cattle Dewormer For COVID

Articles

Morning Joe looked at the sheeple -- sorry, people -- who are being urged to use Ivermectin to treat and prevent COVID. Hoo boy. "Here's something else the FDA is dealing with. On Saturday it needed to issue a warning against using the veterinary drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 after receiving multiple reports of people being hospitalized from ingesting the drug used to deworm animals," Mika Brzezinski said. "Look at that, it's straight out of the Onion, except people are poisoning themselves," Joe Scarborough said. "There's a consumer update dealing why the drug is unsafe for humans. There was a spike in poison control call following a number of personnel that the de-worming drugs for cows and horses -- let me say that again, there are people on television saying that a deworming product for cows and horses is a safe treatment for covid." LAURA INGRAHAM: We know that our FDA has, in many ways failed us by not allowing for the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which are used around the world to reduce covid hospitalizations and deaths. SEAN HANNITY: I pelted them with questions about covid-19 and the vaccine and therapeutics hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, as well as other proactive treatments and practices that are already helping covid-19 patients across the country. (Yeah, pretty sure somebody, somewhere is making a lot of money for pushing this dangerous nonsense.)

