Darryl Issa Says Sexism Is Okay If You're A Republican

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 16:56 Hits: 7

So Larry "Charm School" Elder thinks he'd make a great Governor of California. And Republicans know they can't win fair and square in a general election, so they pull this recall BS in an off year when fewer voters are engaged. And THEN they run idiotic candidates like Caitlyn Jenner (who got her reality tv show so she's suspended her "campaign" which served its purpose) ...and Larry Elder, whose opinion of women is reflected in this statement, played this weekend on CNN. On the topic of the Women's March in 2017 Elder said on his conservative radio show, "When you look at all these women that have marched, something like 2 million women, Donald Trump has probably gotten more obese women off the couch and in the streets working out than Michelle Obama did in eight years." Former Congressional Benghazi liar Darryl Issa was asked to respond. ISSA: I think Larry Elder, with tens of thousands of hours on the air, entertaining and thought-provoking, if that's the -- ACOSTA: You know, that's not entertaining. That's disgusting. What he had said is disgusting. I mean, that's not entertainment.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/darryl-issa-says-sexism-okay-if-youre