Florida Doctors Stage Protest - Not 'Walkout' - Over Unvaccinated

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 17:20 Hits: 7

Florida doctors have had it. Today they staged a protest against those "choosing" to remain unvaccinated. Florida ICU beds are near capacity and mostly filled with unvaccinated Covid patients, of course. All of a sudden the MAGA types on Twitter wanted to know why these doctors were disobeying their Hippocratic Oath. Funny how they instantly know what the Hippocratic Oath and HIPPA rules are (they don't) when they need to argue against COMMON SENSE. One doctor set them straight: This is trending today with Hippocratic Oath & since I was there I want to point out a couple of things. This isn’t a real “walkout” in that we all went to work. One cardiologist came after doing an overnight cath and I left to do an EGD then office, ASC, & 3 hospitals. #COVID19 https://t.co/d0obCuk8zM — Naveen Reddy (@DrReddyGI) August 23, 2021 And other Tweeters made it clear that this is the FAULT of willful anti-Science Republicans, not doctors.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/florida-doctors-stage-protest-not-walkout