Don’t Eat Horse Meds To Treat COVID-19

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is pleading with people to stop using ivermectin, a drug for horses and other animals with parasites, to treat COVID-19–a thing that’s actually happening.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the agency wrote on its official Twitter account.

The tweet includes a fact sheet laying out how taking large doses of the drug “can cause serious harm.”

“Never use medications intended for animals on yourself,” the FDA warns.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

The Mission To Rescue Afghans

The Pentagon has ordered six commercial airlines (American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air and Hawaiian Airlines) to help with the U.S. evacuation efforts of Afghan refugees.

The airlines will transport the refugees who have already been brought to U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, not from Kabul. They will be taken to Europe, then to the U.S.

Biden emphasized that “we will welcome these Afghans who have helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years to their new home in the United States of America” in his remarks on Sunday.

Biden: "Once screened and cleared, we will welcome these Afghans who helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years to their new home in the United States of America. Because that is who we are." pic.twitter.com/OSlCaSzNfp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021

Must read: “Hundreds of Afghans arrive at Northern Virginia Community College, greeted by outpouring of support” – The Washington Post

Banging The War Drum

As writer and TPM contributor Jeet Heer points out:

True bias of USA press is neither left not right but elite centrist. Things loved by elite centrists (forever wars, deficit reduction, anti-inflation policies, "bipartisan compromise") are treated as if they are naturally right and good, rather than debatable policy choices. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 22, 2021

A majority of Americans (63 percent) support withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan, per a new poll by CBS News.

Don’t Let Trumpers Rewrite History

Ex-Trump officials ripping Biden’s handling of Afghanistan want to convince you the former administration would have handled the withdrawal better. Don’t buy what they’re selling.

Pelosi’s Got A Deadline For Infrastructure

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent a “Dear Colleague” letter on Saturday to House Democrats laying out her plan to have both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Biden’s expansive “Build Back Better” plan passed before Oct. 1, when the infrastructure bill is slated to go into effect.

The Democratic leader argued that the “uncertainty” of the COVID-19 delta variant “insists that we move expeditiously” and that “any delay to passing the budget resolution threatens the timetable for delivering the historic progress and the transformative vision that Democrats share.”

More Florida School Districts Says Screw You To DeSantis’ Ban

The Leon County school district joined several others to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates without an opt-out option on Sunday.

And in case you missed it: For the first time, a pro-Trump county bucked the ban as well, with the school board of Sarasota County voting on Friday night to establish a mask mandate. Only those with a doctor’s note may opt out. The mandate will be reversed if the positivity rate in the county drops below 8 percent for three days in a row.

Children in the Sunshine State are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than any other age group .

Flooding In Tennessee And North Carolina

At least 21 people in Tennessee have died and 20 are missing due to historic rainfall and subsequent flooding.

The rainfall in Middle Tennessee was biblical:

PRELIMINARY: the 17.02" of rain measured at McEwen, TN today likely broke the all-time 24 hour rainfall record for the state of #Tennessee – which was 13.60" in Milan set on September 13, 1982. Data will have to be QC'ed before the new record can be confirmed! #tnwx — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) August 22, 2021

Last week’s flooding from the Fred in North Carolina killed five people and left one missing as of Monday morning, per the New York Times .

Bye Bye, Cuomo

Today is disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) last full day in office before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) takes over.

