Don’t Eat Horse Meds To Treat COVID-19

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is pleading with people to stop using ivermectin, a drug for horses and other animals with parasites, to treat COVID-19–a thing that’s actually happening.
You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4
— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021
The Pentagon has ordered six commercial airlines (American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air and Hawaiian Airlines) to help with the U.S. evacuation efforts of Afghan refugees.
Biden: "Once screened and cleared, we will welcome these Afghans who helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years to their new home in the United States of America. Because that is who we are." pic.twitter.com/OSlCaSzNfp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021
As writer and TPM contributor Jeet Heer points out:
True bias of USA press is neither left not right but elite centrist. Things loved by elite centrists (forever wars, deficit reduction, anti-inflation policies, "bipartisan compromise") are treated as if they are naturally right and good, rather than debatable policy choices.
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 22, 2021
Ex-Trump officials ripping Biden’s handling of Afghanistan want to convince you the former administration would have handled the withdrawal better. Don’t buy what they’re selling.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent a “Dear Colleague” letter on Saturday to House Democrats laying out her plan to have both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Biden’s expansive “Build Back Better” plan passed before Oct. 1, when the infrastructure bill is slated to go into effect.
The Leon County school district joined several others to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates without an opt-out option on Sunday.
At least 21 people in Tennessee have died and 20 are missing due to historic rainfall and subsequent flooding.
PRELIMINARY: the 17.02" of rain measured at McEwen, TN today likely broke the all-time 24 hour rainfall record for the state of #Tennessee – which was 13.60" in Milan set on September 13, 1982. Data will have to be QC'ed before the new record can be confirmed! #tnwx
— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) August 22, 2021
Today is disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) last full day in office before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) takes over.
