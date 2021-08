Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 09:07 Hits: 7

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marks his final day in office on Monday. Cuomo resigned after a sexual harassment scandal and will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/23/1030223457/gov-cuomo-was-brought-down-by-scandal-and-threat-of-impeachment