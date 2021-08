Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 09:56 Hits: 9

The vice president spoke at a news conference in Singapore alongside Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who offered the use of his country's air force to assist with evacuations.

(Image credit: Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/23/1030235982/v-p-harris-focus-must-stay-on-evacuations-not-on-u-s-exit-from-afghanistan