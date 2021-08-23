Endorsement Alert In Kentucky-- Meet Chris Preece

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 09:57 Hits: 7

Other than KY-03 (Louisville), KY-06-- which includes Fayette (Lexington) and Franklin (Frankfort) counties-- is the only congressional district in Kentucky where a Democrat has a reasonable chance to win. In 2018, the DCCC put its hopes in a conservative Democrat, Amy McGrath, who lost to incumbent Andy Barr, after announcing she was looking forward to working with Trump. This year's Democratic candidate is high school chemistry teacher Chris Preece, who is more likely to talk about working with Bernie than with Trump. Many Democrats in swing districts write off rural voters as an afterthought with a nod in their direction by promising rural broadband and then concentrating on cities and suburbs and ceding the rural parts of the districts to Republicans. Preece, from a rural, coal-mining county himself-- and a holler-- has no intention of doing anything like that.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/08/endorsement-alert-kentucky-meet-chris