Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 15:04 Hits: 3

Former President Trump appeared to get booed by some of his supporters at a “Save America” rally in Alabama on Saturday night as soon as he encouraged the crowd to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/mFtfVjmIyH0/trump-booed-alabama-rally-covid-19-vaccine