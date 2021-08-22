The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Another Florida School District Bucks DeSantis By Nixing Mask Mandate Opt-Out

The hits just keep on coming for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Leon County Schools superintendent Rocky Hanna on Sunday announced that the school district’s mask mandate is now mandatory, ending the option for parents to opt their children out. The district’s new mandatory mask mandate makes exceptions for medical reasons and defies DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/QXve4odh0to/florida-leon-county-superintendent-mandatory-mask-mandate

